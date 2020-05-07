Snake popping out of the sink while washing dishes is what nightmares are made of. Read

The snake had slithered into the drain pipe attached to the sink. (Facebook/Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation)

When it comes to tackling snakes most are no experts. For most of us, snakes are the nightmares that can slither out of unlikely places. If you were not enough traumatized with stories of snakes coming out from the toilets, wait till you read this incident from Australia.

It was probably a lazy day when Michael Hillard from Queensland went to do his dishes, but he spotted something rather unusual in the sink, a venomous eastern brown snake. The snake had slithered into the drain pipe attached to the sink only to be discovered by Hillard.

As a resident of Australia, a country known for its wide range of poisonous snake species, the situation was familiar for Hillard. He reached out to the snake catchers who came over to rescue the reptile.

“It was just a bit of a surprise. I’d popped my hands in and it was like ‘woah what was that? Then I found out it was a juvenile eastern brown snake,” Hillard told 9News.

The snake catching agency ‘Brisbane North Snake catchers and Relocation’ informed that even though the snake was a little one, it had enough venom to harm a person. The agency also posted pictures of the snake inside the sink as well as after being rescued.

Take a look at the snake:

The post has garnered tons of surprised as well as shocked comments from netizens. “We’re buying plugs for all drains. I cannot even,” writes a Facebook user. “They literally get anywhere!” comments another. “I would run a mile if any snake poked its head out of a drain,” says a third.

What would you do if you found a snake in your drain?