Home / It's Viral / 'Social distancing salsa' is all about dancing and having fun but in a safe way. Watch

The video of the dancing duo is not just fun to watch, but their creativity will amaze you too.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:33 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dancing duo. (Twitter/@BiancaJoanie)

Impressive and fun, this is what you may be inclined to think when you see this video of two people setting fire with the ‘social distancing salsa’ moves.

Shared on Twitter by journalist Bianca Padró Ocasio, the video shows amazing salsa skills of a man and a woman. In the video, the duo is seen dancing with gusto. What’s interesting is that they are maintaining a proper distance among themselves and wearing masks. To keep their movements synced and coordinated, the duo is holding two ropes in their hands.

“Good morning. A friend of mine shared this video of social distanced salsa and it’s how I’m trying to be,” Ocasio wrote and shared the video.

The video is not just fun to watch, but the creativity of the duo will leave you amazed too.



Since being shared a day back, the video has collected close to 1.4 million views till now. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 87,000 likes and close to 23,000 retweets. As for the comments, people couldn’t stop gushing over the duo’s dance moves. There were several who wrote that this is a video that cheered them up.

“I am totally in love with them,” wrote a Twitter user while praising the dancers. “This brings me pure joy!” expressed another. “Even with a lovely tutorial like this, I still can’t dance, but give me another 50 years,” joked a third. “I want to do it! Let’s dance,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the dancing duo?

Also Read | Man performs social distancing safe bhangra with neighbours, video will tempt you to shake a leg too

