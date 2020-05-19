Sections
Home / It's Viral / Soft cat named Gnocchi quarrels with a squirrel. Watch to find out who wins

Soft cat named Gnocchi quarrels with a squirrel. Watch to find out who wins

Squirrel vs cat: who will win?

Updated: May 19, 2020 15:44 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

For a few seconds, the two animals calmly stare at each other. (Credit: Reddit/@zvtvllv)

Now, we know that in the pet kingdom cats are the infamous rebels without a cause. Sometimes they knock off paintings hanging on the wall for no apparent reason whilst other times they get into intense wrestling matches on live TV. Nobody knows why these furry cuties have such a cattitude but at this point, it seems like everyone has come to accept and love them for who they are. However, this cat named Gnocchi is showing everyone a softer side of the feline species.

This fifteen-second-long clip was shared on Reddit on May 19. The video has been shared with a caption that says, “No wonder the squirrel wasn’t scared of Gnocchi”.

At the beginning of the clip, one can see a feline sitting on top of a ledge looking at a squirrel that is standing outside, at the other side of the windowpane. For a few seconds, the two animals calmly stare at each other. Then the squirrel makes some moves forward whilst the kitty takes two steps back. One can clearly see who is dominating this stare-off. The squirrel then hops forward and its rapid as well as unexpected movements startle Gnocchi. The cat falls off the window ledge but thankfully lands on its feet. It gazes up to its opponent while the squirrel looks down at Gnocchi. The recording ends with the cat jumping back up the wall, probably for a re-match.

Since being originally shared, the post has amassed over 4,500 upvotes and nearly 50 comments.



No wonder the squirrel wasn’t scared of Gnocchi from r/StartledCats

Here is how Redditors reacted to the soft cat, Gnocchi. One person said, “I mean, that’s what you get when you’re named for a soft potato pasta, right”? To which somebody responded with, “Mmm.. now I want some gnocchi”. We kind of do too.

“I like how the squirrel looks inside after the cat fell. Like, hey, where are you? Let’s keep playing,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this duo?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Boat in an ocean or chesscake? People are divided over what they see
May 19, 2020 16:01 IST
2,000 migrant workers gather at Mumbai’s Bandra to catch train to Bihar
May 19, 2020 16:01 IST
Fishing suspended in Bengal, Odisha till May 20 in wake of Cyclone Amphan
May 19, 2020 15:56 IST
DMCH Ludhiana resumes normal functioning after nearly two months
May 19, 2020 15:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.