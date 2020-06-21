Solar Eclipse 2020: Images of the celestial event from around the country. They’re mesmerising

Sections
Solar Eclipse 2020: With this annular solar eclipse going on, Twitter is abuzz with with posts related to this amazing celestial event.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 12:13 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Solar Eclipse 2020 as seen from Bathinda, Punjab. (HT Photo/Sanjeev Kumar)

Solar Eclipse which is happening today on June 21 is very special as it’s the last one visible from India this year until it occurs again on 2022.

During a solar eclipse the moon passes in front of the sun and completely blocks its light. Today’s eclipse, however, is special as the moon will not completely hide the sun’s light. The result will be a little bit of light peeking from around the edge looking just like a shining ring - hence, today’s event is also called ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse.

With this annular solar eclipse going on, Twitter is abuzz with posts related to this amazing celestial event. Just like this tweet shared by news agency ANI which shows how the Solar Eclipse 2020 looks from Kurukshetra, Haryana.



Here are two images of the celestial event as witnessed from Jaipur, Rajasthan:



Amazing and mesmerising are among the many adjectives which one would like to use while describing these images from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

With a greenish hue, this is how the sun looks from Mumbai:

As for Jammu, here is how people witnessed the sun.

Here’s the view of strip of Sun in the clouds over Bathinda:

A view of strip of Sun in the clouds over Bathinda. ( HT Photo/Sanjeev Kumar )

In India, it became visible from 9:56 AM will remain visible until 2:29 PM, according to a press release from Planetary Society, India.

