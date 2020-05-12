Some of Rihanna’s most iconic fashion looks as desi treats: a Twitter thread everybody wanted but didn’t know they needed in their life

It is no lie that Rihanna is a fashion icon. Along with her melodious voice, gracious dance moves, and strong business acumen, the Caribbean queen also has a strong eye for style trends. This particular trait has made her a reigning champ of the ‘best dressed’ title at the Met Gala for many years. Now, a Twitter user who appreciated her dressing sense has created a thread which is a must-see for all RiRi fans.

Known on the microblogging application as ‘deepraj’, this individual curated a thread which compares some of Rihanna’s most iconic fashion looks to desi treats. Shared on May 11, the thread has over 25 posts and has accumulated over 18,000 retweets as well as almost 76,500 likes.

Here are some of the best posts from that thread.

First, we have Rihanna’s 2018 Met Gala look which surprisingly resembles this delicious-looking plate of Kaju Katli

Here we have the RnB singer donning a brown outfit which matches this cup of Masala Chai

We cannot decide who wore it better: Rihanna or this beautifully plated Ice Gola

RiRi looks almost as sweet as the Rose Kulfi in this look

The resemblance between this look and Dahi Puri is uncanny

We have to know, does Rihanna’s stylist just love Indian food?

Thanks deepraj, now we’re craving Khandvi

Want for momos intensifies

Have you seen a cuter looking Ladoo?

The thread received hugely positive feedback. Here is what tweeple had to say about Rihanna’s look compared to desi treats.

“Thank you for these! We needed it!” read one comment. We did too! What are your thoughts on this creative thread?

