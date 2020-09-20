Sections
Son gives dad four notes, he composes impromptu melody. Video will leave you misty-eyed

Son gives dad four notes, he composes impromptu melody. Video will leave you misty-eyed

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 14:02 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Twitter user Nick Harvey’s dad. (Twitter/@mrnickharvey)

It is not every day that one comes across wholesome content that puts a bittersweet smile on one’s face. However, when such sweet videos do grace the Internet, they become an instant must-watch. Here is one such clip showing a beautiful piano session which may leave you saying ‘wow’.

This recording was shared by a Twitter user named Nick Harvey on September 18. “Dad’s ability to improvise and compose beautiful melodies on the fly has always amazed me. Tonight, I gave him four random notes as a starting point. Although his dementia is getting worse, moments like this bring him back to me,” read the caption shared alongside the post.

The film shows Harvey’s dad sitting by the piano. As the recording begins, he announces four notes for his father. He says, “F natural, A, D, B Natural”.

Check out the video to see the fantastic melody Harvey’s dad creates:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation, and rightfully so. The recording itself has over 1.5 million views. The tweet currently has more than 55,700 likes and over 8,300 retweets.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Your dad is so beautiful. I would love to see somebody make short films based on his musical stories like this”. Another individual wrote, “That is incredible and absolutely beautiful”.

“This is heartbreakingly beautiful and such stunning music. Big hug,” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | UK musician is joined by an unlikely yet lovely guest while busking. Watch

