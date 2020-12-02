Sections
Son shares how his dad found love at 66. It’s heartwarming

Taking to Twitter, Shayon Pal shared an image from his dad and step-mother’s wedding ceremony.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:53 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows 66-year-old Tarun Kanti Pal and his wife Swapna Roy, 63. (Twitter/@shayonpal)

Love, a word made of just four letters but a feeling that possesses the power to create something beautiful. Just like this story of 66-year-old Tarun Kanti Pal and his newlywed wife 63-year-old Swapna Roy. What’s even more heartwarming is that this tale of love was shared with the world by Pal’s son Shayon Pal.

Taking to Twitter, Shayon shared an image from his dad and step-mother’s wedding ceremony. The image clearly reflects the happiness of the people in it. The post has now won people over and it can warm up your heart too.

“So, my Dad got married the day before. The ceremony was (mostly) masked and just with close friends & family. It was both surreal and fun. After 10 years of being alone since my mom died, I’m glad that he found love again!” Shayon wrote while sharing the tweet.



Shayon Pal, while speaking to HT, recounted the story of how his dad met his step-mother. It’s a love story which is simple yet has the power to fill your heart with a fuzzy feeling. They both hail from Bhattanagar, in Howrah, West Bengal. While they were aware of each other’s families, they never spoke to each other until one day when their paths crossed while visiting Belur Math in Howrah for a ceremony.



‘Are you Tarunda?’ Roy had asked after noticing Tarun Kanti Pal. He didn’t recoginise her at first but after a quick introduction, he recognized her. She had come from Bengaluru and decided to attend the same programme. These were their first conversations ever. After that, they continued talking and even spoke about their families.

After a few months, Swapna called just to exchange pleasantries. However, they ended up speaking for months. About four months later, she proposed to Tarun and he said yes.

Shayon also tweeted an image of the happy couple:

While talking about social stigma, Shayon shared that though there are sneers outside the family, everyone close to them is absolutely delighted and happy about this marriage.

Also, since they had the wedding amid the pandemic, they had an intimate ceremony following all the safety protocols.

“We believe in one life which is very precious. One should have some purpose to live. It is a long journey. So it takes someone to accompany a person in that journey. If unfortunately one partner fails to get along for whatever reason, one may choose someone else as partner during his/her unfinished journey. It is mutually beneficial for both the partners. A person has got every right to lead his life in his own way and belief. He himself should decide his destiny, nobody else,” Tarun told HT when asked if he has any advice for the younger generation.

Their story tugged at the heartstrings of many and it’s clear from the comments that Shayon’s tweet received.

“You’re a good man, Shayon. May there be more like you,” wrote a Twitter user. “Yaha hamari pehli nahi ho pa rahi hai. Btw congrats” joked a Twitter user. To which, Shayon wittily commented, “Mere Dad ka number le lo. Woh tumhe dating tips de denge.”

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the tale of love?

