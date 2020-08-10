Sonu Kakkar’s rendition of Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo has everyone swooning

Sections
The singer picked a line from the song, “Tum Hee Socho Zara Kyun Na Roken Tumhe”, as her Instagram caption to go with the video.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 13:34 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonu Kakkar’s melodious clip is already winning hearts on Instagram. (Instagram/@sonukakkarofficial)

Mondays can be extremely tough. Right from having to wake up early, to figuring out work that needs to be taken care of, to making to-do lists for the day or the week, the day can be difficult. If you too feel this way and are looking for a pick-me-up to brighten your day a little, here’s a little musical treat that may just do the trick.

Singer Sonu Kakkar has just shared a short clip of herself singing a few lines of the famous Farida Khanum ghazal, Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo. Her melodious rendition is sure to leave you spellbound.

The singer picked a line from the song, “Tum Hee Socho Zara Kyun Na Roken Tumhe”, as her Instagram caption to go with the video. Her clip is already winning hearts on the photo and video sharing platform and chances are it’ll win you over as well. Fair warning, you may listen to it on a loop. Take a look:



Shared a few hours ago, the video has collected over 19,300 views and more than 8,200 likes. People have showered praise for the singer in the comments section.



“Fantastic,” wrote an individual. “Your voice made my morning. Such a pure soul. Lots of love,” shared another. “Very beautiful,” posted a third.

What do you think of Sonu Kakkar’s video?

