Sonu Sood’s perfect reply to Class 10 student asking him for PS4 is winning people over

Actor Karanvir Bohra also posted a reply to Sonu Sood’s tweet.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:22 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonu Sood’s reply to the Twitter user has left people impressed. (Twitter/@SonuSood)

Over the past few months, actor Sonu Sood has helped several people. From assisting them to reach home to arranging things to make their lives simple, he has extended a helping hand to many. Several people are constantly reaching out to the actor on Twitter as well and Sood makes it a point to reply to as many as possible. In the case of this Twitter user’s request, the actor replied with a piece of advice that’s since winning Twitter.

In a post, a Twitter user whose bio says he’s a Class 10 student, asked the actor for a PS4. “Please Sir, can you give a PS4. All the children around me are enjoying the lockdown by playing games. Sonu sir, can you help me… Please Sir,” he wrote.

Sood, not only noticed the request but even replied to it in a way that many are saying is the perfect answer. “If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you,” replied Sood.



Since being shared, Sood’s reply has collected over 15,000 likes and more than 1,600 retweets - and counting.



Actor Karanvir Bohra also posted a reply:

“Thats cool Sonu Sood. It’s really amazing that a celebrity like you is actually responding and giving correct advice to children. Personally, thankful to you for all the help you have done to all in need,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sir, giving books is the best thing for this internet generation. I love reading books and always insist to buy one or gift. But people doesn’t understand the value of books,” wrote another.

What do you think about Sonu Sood’s reply?

