Sonu Sood shares image of unique leaf art featuring his face created by fan

The post shared by the Sonu Sood gained more than 7,000 likes within a few minutes of being posted.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 17:06 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, New Delhi

The art, posted on Twitter, features Sood’s face carved on a leaf that is dedicated to him by one of his fans referring to him as his superhero. (Twitter/@JeetMahato0007)

Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday posted its picture on social media.

The art, posted on Twitter, features Sood’s face carved on a leaf that is dedicated to him by one of his fans referring to him as his superhero.

To acknowledge the art, the ‘Dabangg’ star re-tweeted his fan’s post and wrote, “Patte patte pe likha hai chapne wale ka naam”(translation: On each leaf is written the name of the printer’s name), with folded hands emoticon.

The post shared by the star gained more than 7,000 likes within a few minutes of being posted.

