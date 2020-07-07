Sophie vs Holden, whose style of getting into the pool is your fave? Watch

Two doggos, two different approaches to get into the pool and yet, both as adorable as can be. That’s what you get in this video that you didn’t know you need to see.

A video shared on Instagram on holdenthegolden_’s profile shows doggos Holden and Sophie all set for some pool time with their hoomans. Only, both doggos who look so much alike, have two completely different approaches to entering the pool.

You’ve probably seen humans demonstrate these styles but seeing these doggos makes for a really fun watch.

The first to step inside is Sophie. A ball in her mouth, Sophie chooses a more elegant approach of getting inside the pool, sliding inside slowly but surely. Holden, on the other hand, jumps inside sending water splashing all over.

Take a look at the two cuties and tell whose style you like more.

Shared on July 1, the video has collected quite a few reactions along with 31,000 views and more than 4,600 likes.

“Haha! Two totally different ways to get in the pool,” posted bailey_thechocolatelabrador. Well, completely different indeed. “Did Sophie get lessons from a sea otter on how to enter the pool?” asked an individual and we need to know the answer too. “Like a seal!” posted another.

If you loved that video, here’s another one of the two displaying their diverse styles.

Aren’t both Sophie and Holden just the cutest? What do you think?

