Sections
Home / It's Viral / Sophie vs Holden, whose style of getting into the pool is your fave? Watch

Sophie vs Holden, whose style of getting into the pool is your fave? Watch

You’ve probably seen humans demonstrate these styles but seeing these doggos makes for a really fun watch.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 14:36 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sophie and Holden all set for some pool time. (Instagram/@holdenthegolden_)

Two doggos, two different approaches to get into the pool and yet, both as adorable as can be. That’s what you get in this video that you didn’t know you need to see.

A video shared on Instagram on holdenthegolden_’s profile shows doggos Holden and Sophie all set for some pool time with their hoomans. Only, both doggos who look so much alike, have two completely different approaches to entering the pool.

You’ve probably seen humans demonstrate these styles but seeing these doggos makes for a really fun watch.

The first to step inside is Sophie. A ball in her mouth, Sophie chooses a more elegant approach of getting inside the pool, sliding inside slowly but surely. Holden, on the other hand, jumps inside sending water splashing all over.



Take a look at the two cuties and tell whose style you like more.

Shared on July 1, the video has collected quite a few reactions along with 31,000 views and more than 4,600 likes.

“Haha! Two totally different ways to get in the pool,” posted bailey_thechocolatelabrador. Well, completely different indeed. “Did Sophie get lessons from a sea otter on how to enter the pool?” asked an individual and we need to know the answer too. “Like a seal!” posted another.

If you loved that video, here’s another one of the two displaying their diverse styles.

Aren’t both Sophie and Holden just the cutest? What do you think?

Also Read | This doggo could give everyone a lesson or two in the art of relaxation. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gal Gadot refused to shoot sexualised Wonder Woman scene: report
Jul 07, 2020 16:01 IST
Bajaj Auto workers’ union demand temporary closure of Waluj plant to break Covid cycle
Jul 07, 2020 15:57 IST
Kanpur firing: UP police release photos, details of 15 absconding accused
Jul 07, 2020 15:52 IST
Uttarakhand HC reserves judgement in PIL against govt takeover of Char Dham, 51 other temples
Jul 07, 2020 15:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.