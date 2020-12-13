Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / ‘Soul-stirring and heavenly’: Lucky Ali’s impromptu gig at Goa strikes a chord with netizens

‘Soul-stirring and heavenly’: Lucky Ali’s impromptu gig at Goa strikes a chord with netizens

While some couldn’t stop listening to the melodious track on loop, others expressed how they wished to be present during Lucky Ali’s performance.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 13:49 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Lucky Ali playing the guitar. (Instagram/@nafisaalisodhi)

It was not long ago that a video of singer Lucky Ali strumming a guitar and singing his own song O Sanam went viral on the Internet. One of the country’s most popular and loved indie-pop artists, another clip of Ali is again creating a buzz online. It’s his impromptu gig at Arambol, Goa. After watching the clip, you may find yourself grooving to the music. Chances are you’ll also be reminded of the days gone by

The clip shared by actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Instagram shows Ali sitting with a guitar among few people. As the clip goes on, Ali starts singing the popular track O Sanam in his captivating voice.

“Lucky Ali live & impromptu at Arambol. At Garden of Dreams‘” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:



Shared on December 12, the clip has garnered over 2.3 lakh views and tons of comments and wishes from netizens. While some couldn’t stop listening to the melodious track on loop, others expressed how they wished to be present during Ali’s performance.

“Heavenly melody,” gushed an Instagram user. “Wow. I wish I could have experienced this magical voice,” commented another. “Takes me back to those teenage days, love every fraction of his songs,” wrote a third.

“Soul stirring voice,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers’ benefit: Sanjay Raut
by Swapnil Rawal |Edited by Abhinav Sahay
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
by Shishir Gupta
Indian defence forces to stock weapons, ammo for 15-day intense war
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
LIVE| AAP workers to observe fast to protest against farm laws: Gopal Rai
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Bahrain approves China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine
by Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
‘The pair is already ready’: Chopra heaps praise on Indian bowlers
by hindustantimes.com
Mouni Roy shows how to slay at a winter wedding in tie-dye drape saree
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Shilpa’s son Viaan sneakily eats candy cane while decorating Christmas tree
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.