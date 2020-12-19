Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Soul to Mrs America: After books, Barack Obama shares list of his favourite TV shows and films

Soul to Mrs America: After books, Barack Obama shares list of his favourite TV shows and films

This comes as a part of Obama’s annual tradition of sharing his favourite entertainment programs, books, and music from the particular year.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Washington

Barack Obama shared the list on Twitter. (Instagram/@pixarsoul/@mrsam_fxonhulu)

Former American President Barack Obama on Friday (local time) said that he spent this year binging on TV shows and watching movies due to the pandemic and shared a list of his favourite shows and movies of 2020.

This comes as a part of Obama’s annual tradition of sharing his favourite entertainment programs, books, and music from the particular year.

Some of the movies from Obama’s favourites include ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Pixar’s animated flick ‘Soul’ David Fincher’s ‘Mank,’ the documentary ‘Time,’ and Higher Ground Productions’ ‘Crimp Cramp.’

Other films that were a part of the list were ‘Beanpole,’ ‘Bacarau,’ ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Lover’s Rock,’ ‘Collective,’ ‘Martin Eden,’ ‘Let Him Go’ ‘Boys State,’ and ‘Selah and the States.’



While last year, the former commander-in-chief only picked out three of his favourite television shows, this time he expanded the list.

“With streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the post:

Some of the 2020 released TV series that attracted the former American President include Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance,’ Amazon’s ‘The Boys’, historical miniseries ‘Mrs America,’ Michaela Coel’s transcendent drama ‘I May Destroy You.’

Other TV series that were a part of Obama’s picks are ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘The Good Lord Bird,’ ‘City So Real,’ ‘The Good Place,’ and ‘Devs.’

Earlier this week, Obama had unveiled the list of his favourite books from the year which included his own book ‘A Promised Land,’ and some other books like ‘Caste,’ ‘The Vanishing Half,’ ‘Twilight of Democracy’ among others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan

latest news

BKC plot rejected twice in past for Mumbai Metro-3 car depot
by Tanushree Venkatraman
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on December 19
by Dr Prem Kumar Sharma and Manisha Koushik
Maharashtra farmers plan vehicle march from Nashik to Delhi on December 21
by Eeshanpriya M S
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.