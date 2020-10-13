Sounds of space: Video by NASA shows how cosmic sights can be experienced through other senses

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope often brings netizens stunning images of space that help us understand what lies beyond our earth a little better. Now, the space agency is encouraging Instagram users to experience stars and galaxies through senses other than just sight.

This clip was shared on NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope’s official Instagram account on October 10. The caption shared alongside the post details what it shows, and in this case, what it plays. “Hubble brings us stunning cosmic sights, but images can be experienced through other senses as well! Though there’s no sound in space, assigning pitches to stars and galaxies in this galaxy cluster image provides a new way to conceptualize its data,” it says.

The text further reads, “The frequency of sound changes from the bottom to the top of the image, ranging from 30 to 1,000 hertz. Astronomical objects near the bottom of the image produce lower notes, while those near the top produce higher ones”.

Are you looking forward to hearing the sounds of space? Check out the post for the experience:

