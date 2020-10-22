Space humour: Moon ‘photobombs’ the Sun, NASA tweets. Seen it yet?

Sections
“On Oct. 16, our Solar Dynamics Observatory saw a lunar transit in space when the Moon passed through the satellite’s view of the Sun.,” reads a part of the tweet.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:37 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NASA’s post prompted people to share all sorts of comments. (Twitter/@NASASun)

Are you someone who often finds yourself searching for different content related to the Earth, Moon and far far beyond? Then this tweet by NASA may just be tailor-made for you. Even if you’re not a space enthusiast, this share may just make you say “wow.” It’s a GIF showing the Moon “photobombing” the Sun.

The post was shared on NASA Sun and Space Twitter profile a few days ago. “On Oct. 16, our Solar Dynamics Observatory saw a lunar transit in space when the Moon passed through the satellite’s view of the Sun. The transit lasted about 50 minutes, with the Moon covering about 44% of the Sun at peak,” they wrote while sharing the GIF. The post is complete with a link which further explained the occurrence in details.

The share was also reposted by NASA’s official Twitter account about Earth’s Moon. They simply wrote “photobomb” and retweeted the post.



Since being shared, the post has received tons of likes and comments from people.



“Moon said Sun you are not taking my light,” jokingly wrote a Twitter user. “I imagined the moon laughing as it did this. Hahahaha!” commented another. “Space humour,” shared a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the share?

Also Read | Sounds of space: Video by NASA shows how cosmic sights can be experienced through other senses

