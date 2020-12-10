Space music: NASA shares sonification video of the Crab Nebula. It’s amazing

Sections
Shared on the official Instagram account for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the video shows sonification of the Crab Nebula.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:31 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the crab nebula. (Instagram/@nasahubble)

Have you seen the sonification videos by NASA which translate data from outer space into sound? If yes, then this new addition to the list will win you over. Even if you haven’t, let this video be your first. In any scenario, this is a clip that will leave you mesmerised – and even wanting for more.

Shared on the official Instagram account for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the video shows sonification of the Crab Nebula. Though shared on Instagram on December 9, the video was also shared on YouTube last month. The caption on YouTube explains about the Nebula in detail.

According to the post, the Crab Nebula first appeared in Earth’s sky in 1054 AD. “Modern telescopes have captured its enduring engine powered by a quickly spinning neutron star that formed when a massive star collapsed. The combination of rapid rotation and a strong magnetic field generates jets of matter and anti-matter flowing away from its poles, and winds outward from its equator,” it added.

Take a look at the post:



Since being shared, it has already gathered 1.5 lakh views. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of commented.

“Can’t believe how beautiful it is,” wrote an Instagram user. “It looks like an ORCHESTRA,” shared another. “This is super pretty. How far away is this nebula?” said a third. “No sound has caught my attention quite like this one. Very inspiring,” commented a fourth.

There were many who wrote “Wow” or shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Scientists turn ‘jiggle’ inside the Sun into sound. Heard it yet?

