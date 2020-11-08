Speed eater Leah Shutkever breaks down all her world records. Can you guess how many she currently has?

The videos shared on the Guinness World Records’ official YouTube channel are usually incredibly awe-inspiring and entertaining to watch, often all at once. Their latest recording, which features British speed eater Leah Shutkever, is no different and may leave you feeling astonished.

The almost 12-minute-long recording was shared on the Guinness World Records’ official YouTube channel on November 7. “Speed eater breaks down all her world records,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip starts by Shutkever introducing herself. She says, “My biggest goal in 2020 was to hit 20 Guinness World Records titles”. Shutkever currently holds 17 records. From eating a burrito in 35.36 seconds to finishing ten jam doughnuts in three minutes, check out all the fascinating feats Shutkever has achieved in the post below:

Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention, and rightfully so. The recording currently has over 46,700 views.

Here is what YouTube users had to say about the share. One person said, “Wow. I’ve been subscribed to her for years. Awesome to see how far she’s come”.

Another individual wrote, “Her talent is a whole new level”. “I’m literally so proud of how far she came! Keep it up girl!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you feeling amazed as well? Additionally, did you learn anything new and exciting about competitive speed eating?