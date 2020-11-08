Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Speed eater Leah Shutkever breaks down all her world records. Can you guess how many she currently has?

Speed eater Leah Shutkever breaks down all her world records. Can you guess how many she currently has?

“I’m literally so proud of how far she came! Keep it up girl!” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 08:36 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Leah Shutkever breaking a record. (YouTube/Guinness World Records)

The videos shared on the Guinness World Records’ official YouTube channel are usually incredibly awe-inspiring and entertaining to watch, often all at once. Their latest recording, which features British speed eater Leah Shutkever, is no different and may leave you feeling astonished.

The almost 12-minute-long recording was shared on the Guinness World Records’ official YouTube channel on November 7. “Speed eater breaks down all her world records,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip starts by Shutkever introducing herself. She says, “My biggest goal in 2020 was to hit 20 Guinness World Records titles”. Shutkever currently holds 17 records. From eating a burrito in 35.36 seconds to finishing ten jam doughnuts in three minutes, check out all the fascinating feats Shutkever has achieved in the post below:



Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention, and rightfully so. The recording currently has over 46,700 views.



Here is what YouTube users had to say about the share. One person said, “Wow. I’ve been subscribed to her for years. Awesome to see how far she’s come”.

Another individual wrote, “Her talent is a whole new level”. “I’m literally so proud of how far she came! Keep it up girl!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you feeling amazed as well? Additionally, did you learn anything new and exciting about competitive speed eating?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Time to heal’: Joe Biden tells Americans at his victory speech
Nov 08, 2020 08:03 IST
Won’t be the last woman in office, says Kamala Harris | Highlights
Nov 08, 2020 08:08 IST
Estimated GST shortfall likely to shrink after growth in revenue
Nov 08, 2020 04:56 IST
NIA widened probe to 14 states to crack case
Nov 08, 2020 04:56 IST

latest news

Google Doodle honours Purushottam Laxman Deshpande’s 101st birthday
Nov 08, 2020 08:49 IST
In leader-centric Bihar assembly polls, stakes high for top guns
Nov 08, 2020 08:49 IST
Joe Biden to announce 12-member task force to tackle coronavirus
Nov 08, 2020 08:45 IST
CSIR UGC NET admit card 2020 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link
Nov 08, 2020 08:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.