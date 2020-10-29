Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Spook-tacular Halloween light show glows on with drive-thru experience

Spook-tacular Halloween light show glows on with drive-thru experience

“Nights of the Jack” is a seasonal attraction outside Los Angeles.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 12:29 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

The event at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California. (Instagram/@nightsofthejack)

A pumpkin light show is glowing on as a drive-through experience that Halloweeners can safely gear up for.

“Nights of the Jack,” a seasonal attraction outside Los Angeles, is back as a car trail featuring 4,000 to 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins in themed displays such as Hollywood, Alice in Wonderland, and an alien invasion.

Movie stars, sports heroes and animated characters also flank the mile-long route, which takes 25-30 minutes to savor on wheels.

The trick is to have a spook-tacular treat at a safe distance, said organizer Bobby Rossi. “We made it contactless.”

The event at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California, is open until Nov. 1.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JP Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
Oct 29, 2020 11:45 IST
‘Demonstrate neutrality’: Congress welcomes Facebook’s India leadership change
Oct 29, 2020 12:38 IST
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Oct 29, 2020 09:42 IST
India ‘strongly deplores’ attacks on Macron for tough stance on radical Islam
Oct 29, 2020 13:06 IST

latest news

Mumbai civic body spent over Rs 80 lakh to fight Kangana Ranaut in court
Oct 29, 2020 13:05 IST
Covid-19 testing strategy changed in Delhi: Satyendar Jain
Oct 29, 2020 13:05 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress welcomes Facebook’s India leadership change and all the latest news
Oct 29, 2020 12:59 IST
SIVA focuses on Make in India and strengthens commitment to FASTags
Oct 29, 2020 13:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.