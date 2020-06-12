Sections
Starring Omar the doggo as a bug catching frog. Watch Oscar-worthy performance



Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:22 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The photo shows a close-up of Omar the doggo. (Instagram/@omargriffon)

If you’re a fan of doggo centric content and avidly watched productions such as Wallace Inside and Wallace Outside, then get ready to meet your next potential obsession. Here is an amateur film starring Omar, the black-furred Brussels Griffon, in what may be his most distinct role yet.

This clip was posted on Instagram on June 8 from Omar Griffon’s very own account. The post has been captioned, “Impression of a frog catching a bug, by Omar”.

The recording begins with a close-up of the doggo. Totally in character, Omar stares at the camera for a few seconds with his big beady eyes. It is almost as if the canine is a frog, focusing on the swift air-motions of its prey. Then, it darts out its tongue, as if catching a fly with its stickiness.

This doggo is so good at acting that for a second we thought it was a frog.



Since being shared, the post has accumulated almost 10,500 views along with many appreciative comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to Omar, the incredibly talented actor doggo. One person said, “I can’t stop watching this video”. We cannot stop either.

“Greatest video on Insta right now,” proclaimed another individual. While an Instagram user wrote, “You are so adorable”. The comment section was also flooded with different types of heart emojis.

What are your thoughts on this doggo who clearly nailed his frog impression?

Also Read | Wallace, the French Bulldog, is back in the news but this time for his devious actions. Watch

