Startled cat unintentionally practices high jumps. Makes perfect landing

We aren’t cat whisperers, but that look towards the end definitely meant, “Why you do that?”.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:41 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a startled cat. (Reddit)

In today’s episode of ‘cats getting shocked over nothing’, we present to you: a garden cat who is jumping so tall that you may think it is practising for a high jump competition.

Posted on Reddit on June 26, the clip is less than five seconds long. The video has been shared with a caption reading, “Practising for the high jump”.

The recording opens to a shot of a garden. The cameraperson-cum-cat-parent is lounging on a chair. The black-and-golden furred feline is hanging out close to its hooman, just sniffing some flowers.

Suddenly, the individual moves their foot a little. The movement is discrete and a short distance away from the feline. However, this doesn’t stop the kitty from losing all its cool. The cat goes flying upwards in the air and lands a few centimetres away from its original spot, in the same position as it was initially standing in.



Since being shared to the subreddit ‘startled cats’, the post has garnered over 8,600 upvotes and nearly 50 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the derpy feline. One person said, “That look he gave at the end though”.

“I move between ‘that’s so funny’ to ‘awe that’s cute, he got scurred’ to ‘we shouldn’t scare cats, its mean’ to ‘that’s so funny’ to ‘awe that’s cute, he got scurred’ to ‘we shouldn’t scare cats, its mean’ to ‘that’s so funny to ‘awe that’s cute, he got scurred’ to ‘we shouldn’t scare cats, it’s mean’ to...” read one comment. Wow, this Reddit user is feeling all the feels and isn’t afraid to show it.

What were your thoughts on the feline?

