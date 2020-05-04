Stay at home like Ludo tokens, Mumbai Police earns praise with witty tweet

In a game of Ludo, among the most frustrating things is waiting for the dice to roll six so you can get your token out and play the game. But Mumbai Police has pointed out a twist in the game which suggests not getting that six may just be the thing you can imagine. In their latest Instagram post, Mumbai Police has used the game of Ludo to remind people why it’s important to stay home during this time of lockdown.

“Game mein twist!” posted Mumbai Police on Instagram using the hashtags #StayHomeToWin, #GameOfLife, #TakingOnCorona.

The post is complete with an image that shows the Ludo board. In this case, all 16 tokens of the four colours remain inside their homes. Turns out the board is covered with a different kind of opponent. Take a look:

Shared some seven hours ago, the post has collected over 18,000 likes including a like from actor Parineeti Chopra. Several people have praised Mumbai Police for their creativity.

“High level creativity,” writes an Instagram user. “And I am not waiting for six,” says another. “Yaha pe six matlab OUT,” comments a third. “Stay home, stay safe,” posts a fourth reiterating the message from Mumbai police.

