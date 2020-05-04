Stay at home like Ludo tokens, Mumbai Police earns praise with witty tweet

Sections
The post is complete with an image that shows the Ludo board. In this case, all 16 tokens of the four colours remain inside their homes. Turns out the board is covered with a different kind of opponent.

Updated: May 04, 2020 20:07 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Game mein twist!” posted Mumbai Police on Instagram. (Instagram/mumbailpolice)

In a game of Ludo, among the most frustrating things is waiting for the dice to roll six so you can get your token out and play the game. But Mumbai Police has pointed out a twist in the game which suggests not getting that six may just be the thing you can imagine. In their latest Instagram post, Mumbai Police has used the game of Ludo to remind people why it’s important to stay home during this time of lockdown.

“Game mein twist!” posted Mumbai Police on Instagram using the hashtags #StayHomeToWin, #GameOfLife, #TakingOnCorona.

Shared some seven hours ago, the post has collected over 18,000 likes including a like from actor Parineeti Chopra. Several people have praised Mumbai Police for their creativity.



“High level creativity,” writes an Instagram user. “And I am not waiting for six,” says another. “Yaha pe six matlab OUT,” comments a third. “Stay home, stay safe,” posts a fourth reiterating the message from Mumbai police.

Also read | Mumbai Police uses Hermione Granger’s sass to reaffirm stay at home message

