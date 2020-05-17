Stay paw-sitive by watching some of the best cat videos that grazed the Internet last week

Here is a specially curated list of the most ‘purrr-fect’ kitty videos from the past week. (TikTok/@maseplace and @sirkkathecat)

You know that nothing gets us ‘feline’ better than watching some cute cats get up to some derpy shenanigans. Lucky for us, the Internet is equally obsessed with these furry four-legged beasts. Thus, there is never a dearth of content to keep us entertained. This week has been a particularly exciting one for all cat enthusiasts out there.

Here is a specially curated list of the most ‘purrr-fect’ kitty videos from the past week:

This furry feline’s hat may or may not be made out of its own hair. It looks like the only way to be sure of that is to watch the TikTok video below.

Looks like Pandora the cat is having an identity crisis and believes that she is a bunny. Watch this feline copy her bunny bros in this heartwarming clip.

Wow, this cat does not look pleased about getting a haircut. Nevertheless, check out of how well behaved it is as it sits still for a new fade.

What has this innocent-looking rug ever done to this kitty? Why is feline attacking it like it is its mortal nemesis? Watch the video and let us know what you think.

What are cats made of? Why are they so flexible? Are these kitties shimmying into a shelf? Will they fit? We may have the questions but only this video has the answers.

Ever seen a bilingual cat? Ever seen a kitty who confesses its love for you? Well, get ready to see such a cat now.

Those were some of the most a-paw-rable videos from last week. We hope you’re ‘feline’ good and ready to take on this coming week with some paw-sitive cat energy in your life.

