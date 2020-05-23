Step aside butterflies, there is a new gorgeous flying insect in town. It’s a rosy maple moth

Sections
An image shared by a Twitter user shows the beautiful rosy maple moth.

Updated: May 23, 2020 19:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a pink and beige coloured rosy maple moth. (Twitter/Rebecca Lavoie)

The animal kingdom is full of beautiful creatures and one such amazing insect paid a visit to Rebecca Lavoie. A Twitter user, Lavoie, shared an image of a gorgeous rosy maple moth and now it has mesmerised people. Not just that, it has also sparked a Twitter thread filled with amazing images of moths and they’re absolutely stunning.

“This moth exists in nature and it’s ON MY DECK,” wrote Lavoie and shared this spectacular image. It shows a pink-beige coloured moth sitting on a black surface. Soon after, she shared an update about another moth of the same species.

Take a look at the tweets:





With more than 150,000 species, moths are among some the most diverse creatures on Earth, reports National Geographic. This tweet thread shows a glimpse of the exact same thing as people shared various images of moths. From showcasing different colours to camouflaging, here are some of the intriguing pictures people tweeted.



This diversity in moths has also helped them gain a loyal group of followers who celebrate Nation Moth Week annually which starts from July 18. The event celebrates the magnificent moths.

What do you think of the Twitter thread?

