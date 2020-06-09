Step aside Remy from Ratatouille, Carl the cat is the new master chef in town. Watch

Sections
They said you could be anything, so this cat became a master chef.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:02 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This image shows Carl the chef cat. (TikTok/@littlechefcarl)

Often, all you need to turn a dream into reality is a little determination, skill, and ability. This tiny black-furred kitten, called Carl has a love for food, a well-stocked kitchen, and four small paws. We aren’t food connoisseurs, but those seem like all the ingredients needed to make this feline’s dream of becoming a master chef come true.

This video of Carl ‘making’ bruschetta was shared on the cat chef’s very own TikTok account. Posted on June 1, the clip has been appropriately captioned, “Cooking with Carl - Bruschetta”.

Like any good cook, Carl uses the recording to showcase his special recipe for the Italian antipasto. He firstly ‘chops’ the ingredients and then, ‘prepares’ the chunky tomato-based sauce. Next comes the bread work. After which, he ‘combines’ all these different facets together in a plate and tops it with a dollop of cheese. Voilà!



Sounds impressive, right? Wait until you actually see the cooking video. It is beyond awesome. Or shall we say… pawsome?



@littlechefcarl

Cooking with Carl - ￼ BRUSCHETTA 🍅 🥖 ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##tiktokchef ##cooking ##cookingwithcarl ##littlechef ##cats ##LetsCook ##kitten

♬ sonido original - rocomuller

Since being shared, the video has been watched more almost 4 lakh times. Additionally, the post currently has nearly 1.5 lakh likes and over 600 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this skilful kitty. One person said, “Ah, I can’t wait for the catatouille movie”. We’d be pretty keen to watch a movie about little chef Carl too.

Another individual proclaimed, “His folded ears and bowtie,” clearly unable to keep their cool over the little cutie.

“Carl seems to be doing all the work here. Why don’t you try actually helping him,” inquired a TikToker. Well, we don’t have an answer to that, but if applications for being Carl’s sous-chef are open, we’d definitely like to apply.

What are your thoughts on little chef Carl? Will you try his bruschetta recipe at home?

