Stowaway cat escorted out of train in China, video goes viral

The video is now being shared by many on different social media platforms.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 19:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat being escorted out of the train. (Facebook)

Travelling without a ticket in public transport is an offence and the rule is same across different countries. A recent video shows that probably the rule is applicable not just to humans but to felines too. This video showing a cat being escorted out of a train for “travelling without a ticket” is now going all kinds of viral. And, people have lots of questions too.

The video is now being shared by many on different social media platforms. Here’s a clip shared on Facebook. It shows an employee of the train picking up the stowaway cat and taking it out onto the station.

Turns out the cat was wandering around the carriage before the train employees spotted it, reports Daily Mail. It was captured by a passenger in north-western Chinese region Inner Mongolia.

“Who is getting him a ticket,” read a comment when translated from Chinese. “Cat: ‘Damn! I was going to meet a friend’,” jokingly wrote another trying to guess the feline’s perspective. Expressing the same, another individual wrote, “OMG! I’ll have to walk home now.”

There were also several who wrote that the feline is “cute.”

What do you think of the video?

