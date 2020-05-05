Sections
Home / It's Viral / Stray cat leads woman into shop to buy his favourite food. Watch

Stray cat leads woman into shop to buy his favourite food. Watch

If you’re looking for something to cheer you up, this story of a stray cat and his antics is a must read.

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:44 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The cat was later adopted by the woman who recorded his video. (Instagram/@conejo_elgato)

Cats are the undisputed rulers of the Internet. Just weeks ago, a heartwarming story about a mama cat carrying her kitten into a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey tugged on the people’s heartstrings. The cat’s strong motherly instincts struck a chord with thousands online. Now, a similar story about another clever cat is making headlines. It details how the kitty leads a woman into a store to have her pick him up some food.

A post shared on Instagram, on the cat’s own page, shows a video of the kitty and his antics. The clip shows the stray sitting in front of a store. Once it realises the humans in front of him like him, he starts walking with them. Eventually, it’s the cat leading the humans inside the store. He quickly walks over to the pet food section and points at his favourite snack.

In case you’re wondering how a stray cat his own Instagram page, you’ll be happy to know he was actually adopted soon after the video was recorded.

Tania Lizbeth Santos Coy Tova, a teacher, who recorded the viral video, followed the cat and found out he was living in an abandoned house, reports Metro. So she brought the cat home. Now he’s called Conejo el Gato or Rabbit the Cat and has his own Instagram account.



The video of the cat has collected a ton of wonderful responses.

“What a smart kitty,” comments an Instagram user. “Wonderful! They seem to know who will listen!” says anther. “I’m so happy you adopted this sweet cat,” posts a third. “The best heartwarming story I’ve heard and seen today. I needed something cheery, and this certainly did the trick,” comments a fourth.

What do you think about this smart kitty?

Also Read | Cat chilling on a clothes-drying rack proves that it does what it wants. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 20:07 IST
Flights for stranded Indians to cost Rs 1 lakh from US, Rs 16k from UAE
May 05, 2020 20:11 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in New Delhi now stands at 88
May 05, 2020 20:19 IST

latest news

‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
May 05, 2020 20:39 IST
Shortage of workforce puts a damper on reopening of industry in Mohali
May 05, 2020 20:34 IST
India’s team of 1985 could trouble Virat’s side in limited overs: Shastri
May 05, 2020 20:36 IST
Covid-19 deaths in Bengal double in 5 days as govt junks casualty audit panel
May 05, 2020 20:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.