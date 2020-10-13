Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / It's Viral / Londoners defy Covid rules by setting up impromptu cricket game night

Londoners defy Covid rules by setting up impromptu cricket game night

Revellers lined the street as a batsman, before what appears to be a cardboard box, faced a bowler racing down the street.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 10:22 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, London

An impromptu cricket game draws crowds onto the streets after pubs and bars shut to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Peckham, London, Britain. (@JAMESJONESFILM via REUTERS)

With cricket bat, bowler and beer, Londoners set up an impromptu game of night cricket on the high street in Peckham this week as fatigue and frustration with the British government’s lockdown rules rise.

Revellers lined the street as a batsman before what appears to be a cardboard box faced a bowler racing down the street. The batsman cracks the ball with a cut shot to cheers while some spill beer and smile.

The footage was taken on Saturday night by filmmaker James Jones, who said he had filmed it at around 10:20 p.m., shortly after pubs are required to close under the government’s lockdown rules. Few in the crowd are social distancing and only some have a mask on.

“I’m sure lots of people have strong opinions and legitimate concerns about crowds gathering during a pandemic, but it was a spontaneous and joyful moment at a time when we all need a bit of joy in our lives,” Jones said.

“I just filmed the clip and carried on home with the game still going on.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks: Health ministry
Oct 13, 2020 09:34 IST
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
Oct 13, 2020 10:15 IST
2 major Covid-19 vaccine trial halts the world witnessed
Oct 13, 2020 09:46 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop to 55,342; recoveries above 6.2 million
Oct 13, 2020 10:15 IST

latest news

Education must be left to educationists, says SC, sets aside Allahabad HC verdict
Oct 13, 2020 10:33 IST
Delhi University witnesses few admissions on Day 1, enrolment likely to increase today
Oct 13, 2020 10:28 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal was injured by Nikki Tamboli’s nails during task
Oct 13, 2020 10:28 IST
Cong may field Munawwar Rana’s daughter from Kishanganj in Bihar: Report
Oct 13, 2020 10:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.