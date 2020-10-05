Struggling to stay alert and awake through Monday? This video may feel relatable

Do you find it difficult to get out of bed and get on with the day on Mondays? And do you constantly fight the urge to take a nap during the million things you need to get done before the day ends? If your answer to these questions is yes and yes, you may find this video relatable. This clip of an adorable dog who just doesn’t want to get out of bed perfectly demonstrates the Monday struggle.

The video has been shared on Instagram on the dog’s own profile called ‘ladyandtheblues’. It features videos of Lady the Golden Retriever’s antics. In this particular video, Lady seems extremely confused when she’s woken up on a Monday morning. She doesn’t quite get why she needs to get out of bed, especially when it’s “cuddle o’clock” according to her.

Watch her in this video below. It’s likely that her struggle will hit you right in the feels.

The video was posted about a week ago and has collected quite a few reactions from people on the photo and video sharing platform.

“Monday’s are for snuggles, don’t you know mom!” writes an Instagram user. “Hawwww just 5 more minutes please?” posts another. Now, who hasn’t said that?

“Ohh them stupid Mondays. Hate it,” reads a comment from another dog’s account. “I can’t do it anymore,” reads another.

So what do you think about the video? Do you also struggle on Mondays?