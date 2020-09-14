Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Student checks out house he was supposed to move into on Google Street and finds this. Netizens think he is lucky

Student checks out house he was supposed to move into on Google Street and finds this. Netizens think he is lucky

Charles Lucas-Smith, a second year student was house hunting when he came across a property and booked it, what he noticed was a pleasant surprise.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:31 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Charles Lucas-Smith noticed the house had a huge mural of Homer Simpson on the front. (Twitter@CLucasSmith)

During childhood, many have pleaded their parents to get the walls of their room painted with their favourite cartoon characters. Be it the Barbie princess theme or the Tom and Jerry theme, having cartoons on one’s walls was a big deal. This student from Bristol University unknowingly stumbled upon something super cool and it was far better than having a cartoon-themed room.

Charles Lucas-Smith, a second year student was house hunting when he came across a property and booked it. According to The Sun, four days before moving in, he decided to check the place on Google Street. What he saw left him surprised. He noticed the house had a huge mural of Homer Simpson on the front. The home also had a sketch of the famous character’s son Bart on the back. 

The student shared the news on Twitter. “Moving into my new place on Monday and I’d only ever seen a video tour of the inside of house, thought I’d check the exterior out on Google street view and I’m honestly so confused,” reads the caption alongside two pictures of the house.

Take a look at the post:



Posted on August 21, the tweet has garnered over 16,000 likes along with tons of surprised reactions from netizens. Some even identified the place as the ‘Homer house’ of Brighton, UK.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

What are your thoughts on this super cool house?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Sep 14, 2020 20:07 IST
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 14, 2020 20:16 IST
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Sep 14, 2020 19:29 IST
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
Sep 14, 2020 20:22 IST

latest news

Bleak September for GB Nagar: One Covid case reported every 8.45 minutes
Sep 14, 2020 20:37 IST
Kangana falls for satire piece on Facebook’s ‘new feature’, slams Shiv Sena
Sep 14, 2020 20:36 IST
I am getting Dhoni bhai, world’s best captain: Piyush Chawla
Sep 14, 2020 20:39 IST
Eight cars vandalised in Vadgaon Budrukh in Pune: 3 held, 3 on the run
Sep 14, 2020 20:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.