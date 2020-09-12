Student’s ‘Pandemically’ email salutation sparks hilarious Twitter thread. Seen it yet?

Some of you may be familiar with the phrase, “Laughter is the best medicine”. Now, get ready to see a tweet that illustrates that quote most aptly.

A Twitter user named Dr Jen Murray shared this tweet on September 11. It highlights a funny email correspondence she had with one of her students. Check out the post which is making netizens chuckle and has already accumulated over 78,200 likes along with more than 8,200 retweets. Chances are, it will make you giggle as well.

Dr Murray wasn’t the only one who appreciated her student’s witty sign-off. Many on the micro-blogging application had the same reaction. Some even suggested other original humorous greetings. For instance, one person said, “Yours from six feet”. Another individual wrote, “Respectfully masked”.

One person proclaimed, “’I hope this finds you in good health’ just hits differently now,” and we cannot say we disagree. Another individual declared, “Hopefully this email finds you well, and not under your desk with a bottle of wine”.

A professor shared her own experience and tweeted, “I started an email to my final year students a few months ago with ‘Welcome to your final year, with unanticipated units on public health and pandemic management’”.

There were also those who expressed how they love the thread.

“I love it,” read one comment on the Twitter thread. A Twitter user simply stated, “Genius”. “So stealing,” read one comment on the thread, and best believe we’ll be stealing some of these funny email salutations as well. What about you?

