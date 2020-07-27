‘Sun’s out trunks out!’ for these elephants enjoying some pool time. Watch

Sections
Oregon Zoo has shared a wonderful video of two huge elephant bulls having themselves a little pool party.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 21:08 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The elephants splashing water around in the pool. (Facebook/Oregon Zoo)

Elephants are majestic beings and videos of these animals usually leave people on the Internet fascinated. And what’s even more thrilling to see is one elephant interacting with the other. There have been videos of elephants fighting over the same stick to another that shows one baby elephant pranking another by pushing it in a pool. Here’s another worthy addition to that list.

Oregon Zoo has shared a wonderful video of two huge elephant bulls having themselves a little pool party. The video, a little less than a minute long, shows the two jumbos moving around in the pool and even splashing water with their trunks. The video also shows underwater footage of the pool.

“Sun’s out trunks out!” says the caption for this video. The zoo also wrote, “It’s always pooltime when you have a built-in snorkel,” in the comments section which seems quite apt.

So sit back and enjoy the video below:



Shared on July 23, the video has collected over 19,000 reactions and more than 4,200 shares. People have shared a ton of comments about the video.

“Love watching them play in the water!” wrote a Facebook user. “It’s so relaxing to watch them, I can feel the stress just leave my body! They’re such a blessing to have! Thank You Oregon Zoo,” posted another. “How nice to see under water movement!” added a third. “Elephants are such joyous animals!” posted a fourth.

Also Read | This video of an elephant taking a peaceful nap in water will make you sleepy

