Sundar Pichai gives a glimpse of Instagram vs reality through two pics

Here’s one of the images shared by Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Instagram. (Instagram/@sundarpichai)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shared an ‘Instagram vs reality’ post by sharing two different pictures that depict the concept perfectly. If you’ve ever seen an Instagram picture and wondered what must have gone into creating it, this post by Pichai is a must-see for you.

Captioned “IG vs. reality”, the two pictures look quite different - while one shows the perfect shot, the other shows what was happening behind-the-scenes.

The first picture shows Pichai, dressed in a blue shirt, smiling as he looks directly at the camera. The next image shows Pichai looking at his phone. His caption explains what he was checking at the time.

“IG vs. reality... comfy shoes + checking on @fcbarcelona scores between takes,” he wrote as his caption.

Shared some 16 hours ago, the post has collected a ton of comments along with over 2.9 lakh likes.

“Haha! Stepping up the insta game,” commented an individual. “Behind the scene story,” wrote another.

Pichai, while speaking at the sixth edition of Google for India on Monday, announced that the company would be investing nearly $10 billion into developing infrastructure and funding digital innovation in the country over the next five to seven years. The event was conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

