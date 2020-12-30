Super Man or Iron Man? Flying human-like figure spotted over California coast, netizens have mixed reactions

In a bizarre incident over the coast of California, a flying human-figure was captured on camera. You may have seen such stuff in science-fiction movies or a classic superhero action film, but you will be thoroughly surprised at the unexpected object zooming across the sea. Shared on Instagram, the video has been captured by a flight instructor of the Sling Pilot Academy. The clip has grabbed the attention of netizens and sparked mixed reactions.

The clip shows a human-like figure zooming over the sea with the Catalina island visible in the background. The sight was captured by the instructor while flying at approximately 3,000 feet above the ground, near Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles. “The video appears to show a jet pack, but it could also be a drone or some other object. If it is a ‘guy in a jet pack’ then it remains to be seen whether it is a legal test flight,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video.

A similar kind of incident had taken place previously as a ‘jet pack guy’ was spotted over Los Angeles airport. The incident has been reported to the FBI and the Federal Aviation Authority, reports DailyMail.

Take a look at the strange video:

Shared on December 23, the clip has garnered over 3.1 lakh views and tons of comments from netizens. While some were astonished at the clip, others asked several questions regarding the video. Many also enquired whether the object was simply a drone.

“I wouldn’t have been able to resist chasing him,” said an Instagram user. One individual joked that it was probably Santa Claus using some new technology. “It’s the big guy. He just finally did some upgrades,” read the comment.

“It could be Bigfoot with a jet pack,” commented another. “We all know that’s Elon Musk,” declared a third.

