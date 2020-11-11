Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Super rare purplish-red diamond sold at a whopping $2.77 million at auction

Super rare purplish-red diamond sold at a whopping $2.77 million at auction

The ring set a world record at the famous Christie’s auction in Geneva.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:17 IST

By Asian News International, Geneva Switzerland

The stone is mounted on a platinum and gold ring flanked by two heart-shaped diamonds. (www.christies.com)

A finger ring bearing a super rare purplish-red diamond of 1.05 carats on Wednesday set a world record at the famous Christie’s auction in Geneva as it was sold at a whopping price of USD 2.77 million.

The price of the rare rectangular-cut fancy diamond ring of 1.05 carats, established a house and worldwide record of price per carat for a diamond of the specific colour. The stone is mounted on a platinum and gold ring flanked by two heart-shaped diamonds.

Red-coloured diamonds are known to be the most expensive of all diamonds due to their rare occurrence. The reason that brings the colour to red diamonds has been a topic of debate for a long time but several gemologists have attributed it to the presence of the gliding atoms in the structure of the diamond.

A diamond undergoes enormous levels of pressure during its formation which alters its atomic structure imparting a particular colour to the gem.



The 1.05-carat fancy purplish-red diamond with VS2 clarity was bought by Tiara Gems and Jewellery DMCC owned by Dubai-based Indian expat Ashish Vijay Jain.

“The jewelry industry is growing rapidly, becoming more competitive and must be sensitive to consumer sentiment. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there will always be interest for rare stones, which are an investment opportunity,” he said.

Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction at the Four Season Hotel des Bergues in Geneva featured a curated selection of historic and modern jewellery from all periods as well as the most famous jewellery houses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nov 12, 2020 01:10 IST
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Nov 12, 2020 01:04 IST
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Nov 11, 2020 23:23 IST
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Nov 12, 2020 00:11 IST

latest news

Sara Ali Khan’s white and rainbow coloured OOTD is a Diwali must-have
Nov 12, 2020 01:39 IST
SC grants bail to Arnab amidconcerns over prompt hearing
Nov 12, 2020 01:37 IST
‘Cong not contesting under PAGD’s umbrella but with like-minded secular parties’
Nov 12, 2020 01:33 IST
All party meet for DDC polls: Parties accuse EC of kowtowing to BJP
Nov 12, 2020 01:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.