Supermoon: Beauty of the celestial body mesmerizes Twitter, it’ll leave you stunned too

If you want to gaze at one of the prettiest astronomical phenomenon, then you better dust off those binoculars and keep your eyes glued to the skies. Tonight, on May 7, the final supermoon of the year, otherwise also known as May’s flower moon, is at its best and is gracing the night sky. It’s a spectacular sight to behold.

Visible to people across the world from dusk to dawn, today the moon looks particularly bigger and brighter than usual. From the evening of May 6, the supermoon will be visible until the morning of May 8, reports CNN.

In some places, people have already started seeing the illuminated beauty, and are now taking to Twitter to share the images with others. And, if you are in a place where dusk is yet to set, then today you’d hope it arrives sooner because the sight of the supermoon is remarkably mesmerizing.

Here are some of the tweets which capture the moon in its full grandeur.

“The rare flower moon of May and the last supermoon of 2020,” with this caption, here is what a Twitter user shared. We should warn you that the beauty of the celestial body may take your breath away.

Here’s another amazed spectator who shared how the moon looks from their front yard:

Another user of the micro-blogging site showed their happiness by raising a glass to the supermoon:

With a dark-purple background, the reddish hue of the moon makes for an extremely delightful sight. What do you think?

Here’s another set of images showing the moon peeking from behind the clouds:

The supermoon occurs when the moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun, reports National Geographic. It’s also at its closest point to the planet. Scientifically known as the perigee-syzygy moon, during this time the celestial body can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter.