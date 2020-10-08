Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Surat couple stitches masks from leftover fabrics, distributes them for free

Surat couple stitches masks from leftover fabrics, distributes them for free

Hanuman Prajapat and his wife Ratan Ben started stitching masks from leftover fabrics discarded by tailors, and distributing them for free in Surat.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:20 IST

By Asian News International, Surat Gujarat

“I collect leftover fabrics from the tailoring shops in the city, use them to make face masks, and give it to the people who can’t afford them,” said Hanuman Prajapat. (Twitter/@ANI)

Wearing masks has become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many daily wage labourers cannot afford to buy them, as their incomes have been severely affected due the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

To help such people, especially underprivileged children, Hanuman Prajapat and his wife Ratan Ben started stitching four-layered masks from leftover fabrics discarded by tailors, and distributing them for free in Surat.

Speaking to ANI, Prajapat said that he and his wife have stitched and distributed around 6,000 face masks in and around Surat in the last four months, and now he is collaborating with Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation that works in rural areas of Rajasthan and making masks for them.

“I collect leftover fabrics from the tailoring shops in the city, use them to make face masks, and give it to the people who can’t afford them. In the last four months, I along with my wife have stitched and distributed around 6,000 face masks in the city,” he said.



Prajapat informed that recently he was approached by a non-profit organisation called Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation that works in rural Rajasthan to make masks for them.

“After hearing about my work, Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation approached me, and now I’m making masks for them to distribute in rural areas of Rajasthan. The organisation is providing me cost of thread and elastic for the mask,” he said.

Vijay Bhadviya, a member of the Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation said, “When we came to know about the work Hanuman Bhai is doing we approached him. He is working for ‘no profit- no loss’ with us. With his help we have sent three to four thousand masks to rural areas of Rajasthan, and have given him the order for more than five thousand more masks.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Oct 08, 2020 22:56 IST
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
Oct 08, 2020 21:25 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Oct 08, 2020 23:37 IST
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Oct 08, 2020 22:44 IST

latest news

‘War room’ to keep an eye on air quality launched in Delhi
Oct 08, 2020 23:44 IST
Sohna flyover suffered damage two months prior to the collapse on August 22
Oct 08, 2020 23:44 IST
Haryana government does away with the practice of marking houses of Covid-19 patients
Oct 08, 2020 23:44 IST
Epca directs strict ban diesel gensets from Oct 15, pollution at construction sites to be monitored
Oct 08, 2020 23:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.