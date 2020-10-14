Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Swami Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga on it. Watch

Swami Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga on it. Watch

A video of the incident has been circulating on Twitter.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:30 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The incident took place in Mathura during a yoga camp.

A video of Swami Ramdev performing yoga while sitting on an elephant and suddenly falling off the animal has made its way onto Twitter.

The incident took place in Mathura during a yoga camp.

The short clip, circulating all over Twitter, shows the yoga guru performing an asana while sitting on the elephant. The animal, however, makes a sudden move which causes Swami Ramdev to lose his balance and fall off the animal. However, he can be seen standing up immediately and laughing the whole thing off.

Take a look at the video:

On October 12, Swami Ramdev shared a tweet about the yoga camp.

S K Tijarawala, Swami Ramdev’s spokesperson said that he wasn’t hurt in the incident.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Oct 13, 2020 22:14 IST
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Oct 14, 2020 00:48 IST
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Oct 13, 2020 23:54 IST
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Oct 13, 2020 23:31 IST

latest news

Power supply in Mumbai Metropolitan Region fully restored, will check if there was sabotage behind outage: Maharashtra minister
Oct 14, 2020 01:38 IST
24-year-old man beheads grandmother for ‘practising black magic and sorcery’ in Maharashtra’s Palghar district
Oct 14, 2020 01:32 IST
Assam man arrested for raping 14-year-old daughter for last two years
Oct 14, 2020 01:31 IST
Punjab-origin man pleads guilty to immigration advice offence
Oct 14, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.