Swami Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga on it. Watch

The incident took place in Mathura during a yoga camp.

A video of Swami Ramdev performing yoga while sitting on an elephant and suddenly falling off the animal has made its way onto Twitter.

The short clip, circulating all over Twitter, shows the yoga guru performing an asana while sitting on the elephant. The animal, however, makes a sudden move which causes Swami Ramdev to lose his balance and fall off the animal. However, he can be seen standing up immediately and laughing the whole thing off.

Take a look at the video:

On October 12, Swami Ramdev shared a tweet about the yoga camp.

S K Tijarawala, Swami Ramdev’s spokesperson said that he wasn’t hurt in the incident.