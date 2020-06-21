Sections
Home / It's Viral / Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute

Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute

Take a look at the pic shared by Swami Ramdev of a baby elephant doing yoga.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:40 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The pic of the baby elephant shared by Swami Ramdev. (Twitter/@yogrishiramdev)

This image of a baby elephant is everything that you would expect from a pic of a tiny jumbo and more. It’s cute, it’s pleasing, and it perfectly fits the occasion of the International Yoga Day 2020. It shows the little creature ‘doing’ yoga. Show us something more adorable … we’ll wait!

Shared on Twitter by Swami Ramdev, it’s an understatement to say that the picture is cute. Chances are you’ll feel the same after seeing this amazing pic.

We must warn you, get prepared to say “aww” repeatedly.



Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has quickly captured people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered close to 14,400 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also been retweeted nearly 2,000 times.



“I love baby elephants they are very cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awesome,” expressed another. “So cute,” tweeted a third. “Yoga is useful and best exercise for all living things, like an elephant,” wrote a fourth.

This, however, is not the only image on Twitter which shows the elephants ‘taking part’ in International Yoga Day with gusto. Several others shared images and videos of the jumbos in various positions. Just like this tweet by IFS officer Vaibhav Singh. “I am the #yoga guru for the day!!” with this caption, this is what he tweeted:

On this tweet too, people shared varied comments. “Ecological engineers turned into yoga masters, great,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing pics,” expressed another.

What do you think of the yoga performing elephants?

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2020: Kangaroo to bunny, here are some animals doing yoga like complete pros

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

YSRC MP revolts, seeks Centre’s security over threats to life from own party
Jun 21, 2020 21:25 IST
14 ITBP personnel test positive for Covid-19, force now has 58 active cases
Jun 21, 2020 21:25 IST
Chess will not remain an online sport: Emil Sutovsky
Jun 21, 2020 21:24 IST
Monsoon to arrive in Chandigarh on June 25: IMD
Jun 21, 2020 21:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.