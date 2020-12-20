Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Sweetness alert: Sister awaits brother’s arrival from school and greets him excitedly. Video is a must-watch

Sweetness alert: Sister awaits brother’s arrival from school and greets him excitedly. Video is a must-watch

“This is simply beautiful,” read one comment under the share.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 12:05 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the little girl rushing to hug her brother. (Instagram/@jenniferbaryn)

What could be better than starting you Sunday with a wholesome tale? Here is a story that is all about sibling-love, and reading it is bound to leave you with a big smile on your face.

An Instagram user named Jenny shared this recording on the photo and video sharing platform. “Hurry boy, she’s waiting there for you!” reads the caption shared alongside the post. It shows a sister waiting for her brother to get off the school bus. As soon as the little boy walks in the driveway, she rushes to give him a hug.

Check out this adorable recording here:

Since being shared on Instagram, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 52,600 likes and many appreciative comments.



Soon after, Jenny shared a compilation video of the brother-sister duo who were getting so much love from netizens. “By request. A compilation,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip which has over 2.3 lakh likes.

If you’re left swooning after watching those recordings, know that you’re not alone.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the shares. One person said, “That is so cute and beautiful. That’s what you call sister love”.

Another individual wrote, “Adorable”. “This is simply beautiful,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
by Shishir Gupta
India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate peaks to 95.46%
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
LIVE: Israel begins coronavirus vaccination drive as infections rise
PM Modi makes surprise visit to historic Delhi gurudwara, offers prayers
by HTC and Agencies

latest news

Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
Meet Vicky Kaushal’s adorable new padosan- a beagle puppy
by Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
iPhone 12 may still be more powerful than 2021 high-end Android phones
FIR filed against man who hid his religion for marriage: UP Police
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.