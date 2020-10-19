Swiggy gives the periodic table a tasty twist. What do you think about it?

What do you think of this periodic table of snacks? (Instagram/@swiggyindia)

For many, memories of their chemistry lessons from school are still the stuff of nightmares. If you’re among them, here’s a post that may salvage some of those memories. Swiggy India has shared this post in which they’ve given their own spin to the periodic table. And we’re sure seeing this one will make you smile. Or leave you with questions.

“You wouldn’t have learnt this periodic table in school, but we bet you know it by heart!” posted Swiggy India on Instagram. Along with the caption, they shared an image of this periodic table with a tasty twist.

“Periodic table of snacks,” reads the caption on the image itself. Take a look at it below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has collected several different reactions.

“@swiggyindia never stops to amaze us with creativity,” shared an Instagram user. “Awesome,” posted another. Some also had questions and concerns.

“That empty box is for chutney?” asked an Instagram user. “Good one ! But how can you not include kebabs?” asked another. “Br is for biryani not burger disappointed,” wrote a third, disappointed over not finding their favourite dish on the list.

What about you? What do you think of this?