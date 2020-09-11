Sections
Home / It's Viral / Swiggy’s ‘work from home versus work from office’ post is highly relatable. Seen it yet?

Swiggy’s ‘work from home versus work from office’ post is highly relatable. Seen it yet?

“On point!” read one comment under the Instagram post.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 20:52 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This post was shared on September 11. (Instagram/@swiggyindia)

With the recent shift in working culture, many people’s daily routines have also changed. Some may be happy about this switch, but others know that WFH secretly stands for “work for hamesha (always)”. If you’re someone who falls in the latter category, then you may relate to this Instagram post by Swiggy a lot.

This image was shared from Swiggy’s official Instagram account on September 11. “Kaam khatam hi ni hunda,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The phrase, when translated to English, loosely means, “The work is never-ending”.

The photograph has been designed to show the difference between work from home and work from office. The work from office section shows precise tasks and time segregations. There is a designated time for breakfast, lunch and dinner with slots reserved in the middle for work. However, the work from home sections look a little different yet quite apt.

Check out the post below to see if you agree:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application just an hour ago, this share has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has nearly 2,500 likes and many supportive comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the post. One person said, “More like work from hell now”.

Another individual wrote, “Work From Home is a feeling Work From Office is an emotion”. “On point!” read one comment under the Instagram post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Who’s out here having breakfast?”.

What are your thoughts on this post? Did you relate to it too?

