Take a trip down memory lane with these ‘nostalgic mood’ recommendations by Amazon Prime India

Amazon Prime India shared a post, consisting of 10 individual pictures, on their official Instagram. (Instagram/@primevideoin)

One’s favourite childhood shows and movies can easily teleport them to simpler times. If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then this post by Amazon Prime India’s may seem like a perfectly designed time machine to you.

Amazon Prime India shared a post, consisting of 10 individual pictures, on their official Instagram profile on September 19. “Drop your favourite one in the comments,” read the caption shared alongside the post.

“Recommendation list if you’re in a nostalgic mood,” reads the text written on top of the first image. Below the text are thumbnails of some renowned shows. These range from Malgudi Days to The Powerpuff Girls, Johnny Bravo to The Adventures of Tintin.

Check out the post and the rest of the shows featured on the ‘nostalgia mood’ recommendations list:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has accumulated over 8,700 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the recommendation list. One person said, “Malgudi days...Hands down....Even the thought of it...the BGM resonates in my ears.... Shankar Nag’s brilliance”.

Another individual wrote, “Dexter, powerpuff girls”. “Tintin and Stuart Little,” proclaimed an Instagram user.

“OMG all of them,” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say disagree.

What are your thoughts on this share? Was your favourite childhood show or movie featured on this list? If not, which shows or movies would you add to the list?

