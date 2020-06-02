Sections
Take a walk with this keeper and say hello to the most beautiful birds you've ever seen. Watch

The video, aptly captioned, “For all the bird nerds out there,” shows the keeper opening the cages to say good morning to the wide variety of birds.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:38 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Glimpses of some of the birds from the video. (TikTok)

All the bird-lovers out there, we have a special treat for you. A video posted on TikTok shows various varieties of birds from owls to eagles that’ll make you marvel at these creations of nature.

The video, aptly captioned, “For all the bird nerds out there,” shows the keeper opening the cages to say good morning to the wide variety of birds. The clip starts with a beautiful and curious looking owl named Dumbledore after the wise professor from Harry Potter. The clip goes on to show another owl named Marlin and a bald eagle named Wing Wing. After showing some more owls, the keeper greets some majestic looking falcons and eagles too. But among all of the birds, Aurora, the fluffy owl, steals the show with its cuteness. The clip ends with a glimpse of a sharp looking falcon named Caspian.

Check out the full video

@huntforakeeper

For all the bird nerds out there 🦅🦉 ##goodmorning ##notpets ##animals ##animalsoftiktok ##fyp ##raptors ##owls ##hawk ##falcon ##eagle

♬ original sound - huntforakeeper



Posted on TikTok on June 1, the clip has garnered over 4.1 lakh views and tons of comments from netizens. While some dropped numerous questions about the breeds of birds, others requested for more individual videos of them.



“Wow! Dumbledore really lives up to the name it seems,” writes a TikTok user. “Onyx is absolutely beautiful, what kind of bird is it?” asks another. “I need a fluffy owl like Aurora!” exclaims a third. “Is it me or did Aurora do a hair flip?” says a fourth.

Which bird did you find the most interesting?

Also read | Ever seen an eagle blink its eyes? Slow-motion video captures the incredible sight

