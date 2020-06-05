Tale of best friends Elsa the koala and Hope the wombat will make you miss you BFF

We love wholesome stories and this tale of an unlikely friendship perfectly fits the bill. It is the story of Elsa, a koala and its best friend Hope, a wombat. There’s also a video of the duo being all kinds of adorable together. Chances are that the clip may make want you to say “aww” while wiping off the tears of happiness.

Australian Reptile Park posted the sweetest video on their Facebook page. It shows the duo sitting on laps of their respective keepers while enjoying each other’s company.

The story of how they became friends is even sweeter than the video. Turns out, this golden relationship began when Hope started visiting Elsa’s cage in search of new leaves, during a temporary closure the zoo, reports Evening Standard.

Then they started seeing each other every day, even after the zoo opened. And now, they’re the best of the friend winning everyone’s hearts.

Take a look at the video and prepare to get your heart stolen:

Shared a few days ago, the video has collected over 1.5 lakh views – and counting. While some couldn’t hold themselves back from commenting on the adorableness of the duo, several others also pointed out that this is a video which made them happy.

“Those little babies! They deserve all the love in the world,” wrote a Facebook user. “We can learn from animals. And I just can’t get enough of Elsa and her fluffy ears!” expressed another. “Oh my, that has so torn my heart strings, beautiful!!” commented a third.

“They are both so adorably cute,” wrote a fourth and we think that too.

