Tea seller in Madurai uses a part of his earnings to feed people in need amid Covid-19 crisis

Tea seller in Madurai uses a part of his earnings to feed people in need amid Covid-19 crisis

Tamilarasan, a tea seller in Alanganallur, Madurai spends a part of his earnings to feed the poor and homeless people during these tough times.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 09:11 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Madurai Tamil Nadi

The image shows amilarasan, a tea seller in Alanganallur, Madurai feeding those in need. (Twitter/ANI)

While the earning of lakhs of people across the country have taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of people are stepping forward to help each other, and a shining example of this has come from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai.

“I sell tea on a bicycle every morning and evening in the surrounding villages of Alankanallur, Mettupatti and Pudupatti from which I get decent daily income,” Tamilarsan said.

“Whenever I sell tea, I give free to the poor and needy who flock at the roadside and near the temple gates. I also reserve a portion of my income which goes solely into feeding them thrice a day,” he added.



ANI also took to Twitter to shared a few images of Tamilarasan:

Since being shared, the tweet has received several appreciative comments from people. “He is the real example of courage,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good job sir,” commented another.

Here’s how others reacted:

He also said that his dream was of setting up his own shop in the region and helping more people who belong to a weak economic background. He said that he had applied for a loan in the past but the application got rejected as he had no collaterals to provide to the bank.

