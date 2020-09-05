Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Teachers’ Day 2020: Netizens share wholesome posts to celebrate educators

Teachers’ Day 2020: Netizens share wholesome posts to celebrate educators

Teachers’ Day 2020: Here are some posts shared by people about student-teacher interactions that are highly relatable.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:32 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Teachers’ Day 2020: People are sharing varied posts to celebrate the day. (Twitter/@rinkusonara)

Teachers’ day, every year, is celebrated on September 5 in India. It marks the birth anniversary of India’s former president, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this particular occasion, people from across the nation celebrate and commemorate educators who had significant impact in shaping their understanding of the world.

On this day, social media, Twitter in particular, is flooded with posts about that special student-teacher relationship that are inspiring, and thought-provoking, often all at once. Here are some such posts from around the Internet. They make you smile. They may make you laugh. They may even make you shed bittersweet tears as you reminisce about your good-old student days and remember the teachers who taught you so many essential life lessons.

“Teaching is a work of heart! Happy Teacher’s day!” with these words a user of the micro-blogging site shared this heart touching post:



“You enlightened a thousand souls with the light of your wisdom and ignited in them the ever-burning flame of imagination,” aptly describing the role of a teacher this is what an individual shared:



Expressing their gratitude this Twitter user shared a beautiful sketch to wish their educators:

How does a good teacher looks like? This Twitter user has an answer:

This individual paid respects to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, whose teachings still inspire many:

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid his tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with this post:

Here’s another post which you may relate to:

This Twitter user shared a beautiful sketch:

What will you tweet on Teachers’ Day 2020?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
Sep 05, 2020 09:38 IST
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST

latest news

Alarming increase in active Covid cases; Mumbai sees 20% jump in fortnight
Sep 05, 2020 10:54 IST
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Sep 05, 2020 10:56 IST
Showik’s arrest is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’, says lawyer Vikas Singh
Sep 05, 2020 10:51 IST
Bopanna-Shapovalov enter second round of US Open men’s doubles
Sep 05, 2020 10:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.