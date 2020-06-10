Teacher’s makeshift ‘tripod’ is a perfect example of jugaad. People laud her efforts

A teacher is earning all the praise from the Internet because of a jugaad she designed while teaching classes online. Netizens cannot get enough of this educator who walked that extra mile to make sure that she can teach her students properly during online classes. Now, she is being lauded for her ingenious hack and chances are you’ll like to applaud her efforts too.

Taking to LinkedIn, a few days back, Moumita B, who is a senior lecturer, shared a video of the hack. In the caption she wrote that she came up with this jugaad due to the lack of a tripod.

A screenshot of her hack also made its way onto Twitter. “I don’t know where or who. But this picture made my day. A teacher setting up their online class with available resources. There is so much passion in this picture makes me overwhelmed,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the image.

People shared similar reactions on both the posts on LinkedIn and Twitter – they flooded the comments sections with all sorts of appreciative reactions.

“Ma’am, this is what we have to understand and learn from you that crying over lack of resources is never going to solve a problem. When we have the right motivation, problems are automatically resolved,” wrote a LinkedIn user. To which, the teacher politely replied, “Thank you mam for your kind words. God bless you.”

“Now that’s what I call a class act!!!” expressed another user of LinkedIn. “This called commitment and creativity. Your students are really lucky,” wrote a third.

As for Twitter users, several people wrote “salute” to express themselves. “She deserves massive respect,” expressed another.

What do you think of this jugaad?