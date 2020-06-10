Sections
Home / It's Viral / Teacher’s makeshift ‘tripod’ is a perfect example of jugaad. People laud her efforts

Teacher’s makeshift ‘tripod’ is a perfect example of jugaad. People laud her efforts

People cannot stop praising the teacher who walked that extra mile to teach her students properly.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 12:14 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the teacher taking an online class. (LinkedIn/Moumita B)

A teacher is earning all the praise from the Internet because of a jugaad she designed while teaching classes online. Netizens cannot get enough of this educator who walked that extra mile to make sure that she can teach her students properly during online classes. Now, she is being lauded for her ingenious hack and chances are you’ll like to applaud her efforts too.

Taking to LinkedIn, a few days back, Moumita B, who is a senior lecturer, shared a video of the hack. In the caption she wrote that she came up with this jugaad due to the lack of a tripod.

A screenshot of her hack also made its way onto Twitter. “I don’t know where or who. But this picture made my day. A teacher setting up their online class with available resources. There is so much passion in this picture makes me overwhelmed,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the image.



 People shared similar reactions on both the posts on LinkedIn and Twitter – they flooded the comments sections with all sorts of appreciative reactions.



“Ma’am, this is what we have to understand and learn from you that crying over lack of resources is never going to solve a problem. When we have the right motivation, problems are automatically resolved,” wrote a LinkedIn user. To which, the teacher politely replied, “Thank you mam for your kind words. God bless you.”

“Now that’s what I call a class act!!!” expressed another user of LinkedIn. “This called commitment and creativity. Your students are really lucky,” wrote a third.

As for Twitter users, several people wrote “salute” to express themselves. “She deserves massive respect,” expressed another.

What do you think of this jugaad?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hero MotoCorp shares decline over 2% after Quarter 4 earnings
Jun 10, 2020 13:01 IST
29-year-old woman commits suicide in Rampur Bushahr
Jun 10, 2020 13:00 IST
Furious after married daughter elopes with lover, father hacks 2 to death
Jun 10, 2020 12:58 IST
With pristine reefs at stake, Cuba bets on coral nurseries
Jun 10, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.