Teacher shares 10 of the funniest things her student have said. Prepare to LOL

This is one of the funny things the teacher has heard her students say. (Tweet by: @emily_kooistra)

Being a teacher to tiny humans and imparting knowledge to them is no easy feat. But the job can come with its own perks. This teacher has shared a Twitter thread on the funniest things her students have said and it’s downright hilarious.

Twitter user Emily Kooistra posted a tweet detailing how she has a habit of noting down the funny things her students say. “At the end of each year I update it and typically find myself cry laughing as I read through previous years,” she says in her tweet. Now, she’s sharing her top 10 favourites and they’re bound to make anyone giggle.

Since being shared on June 16, her tweet has collected over 3 lakh likes and more than 36,000 retweets - and counting.

From their unwavering confidence in their teacher Miss K to saying why Mickey Mouse should be rated ‘R’, here’s what the students have said:

These kids sure have a lot of confidence in their teacher

From getting the right picture to making it though baseball practice, these kids sure have a lot on their minds.

Kids also have their understanding of things which can often be really funny

Also, how funny is it when kids get sassy

And finally, this really innocent comment

The comments on the tweets are hilarious.

“These were so funny. Thank you for sharing,” comments an individual. “All these are awesome I’m laughing so hard,” posts another.

What do you think about these?

