Sections
Home / It's Viral / Telangana govt pledges to go green, set to develop tree park in every municipality

Telangana govt pledges to go green, set to develop tree park in every municipality

Haritha Haram is a tree-planting program implemented by the Government of Telangana to increase the amount of tree cover in the state from 24 to 33 per cent.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 14:03 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hyderabad

Medchal District Collector participating in the Haritha Haram initiative. (Twitter/@HarithaHaram)

Minister for Municipal Administration (MA) in Telangana, KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the state government is planning to develop an exclusive tree park in every municipality and municipal corporations in the state.

The Minister said this during a video conference meeting with the Municipal Chairpersons, Commissioners, and Additional Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan.

KTR instructed the officials and appealed to public representatives to participate in the Haritha Haram program which will begin from June 20 and said they should spend 10 percent of their annual budget for increasing green cover in their respective cities and towns.

Haritha Haram is a tree-planting program implemented by the Government of Telangana to increase the amount of tree cover in the state from 24 to 33 per cent.



He said that local heads of municipal administration should take responsibility for protecting the trees planted in their areas and also spoke about starting more sanitation programs to prevent seasonal diseases.

KTR asked them to observe every Friday as ‘Green Friday’ and take measures for the protection of saplings planted during the drive which begins later this month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ananya Panday loves Timothée Chalamet, here’s the proof
Jun 14, 2020 14:19 IST
UN chief extends telecommuting at world body’s headquarters until July 31
Jun 14, 2020 14:21 IST
When Anurag Kashyap said he’d be carpenter than work with Mahesh Bhatt
Jun 14, 2020 14:17 IST
Door-to-door health survey, guidelines on last rites in Centre’s plan to help Delhi battle Covid-19
Jun 14, 2020 14:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.