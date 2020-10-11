Sections
Telangana Forest department officials capture leopard on the run, hand it over to zoo

Curator of the Nehru Zoological Park said that the captured leopard has some minor abrasions and injuries on the face, for which treatment has been provided.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:25 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Rangareddy Telengana

The image shows the captured leopard. (ANI)

Forest department officials here succeeded in catching a leopard today morning which was roaming freely in the area and handed it over to the Nehru Zoological Park authorities, according to Rajendranagar Inspector G Suresh on Sunday.

The leopard had killed two calves on Friday night. The owner had then approached the police department, following which along with the forest department a search for the beast had been launched.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Rajendranagar Inspector G Suresh said, “The leopard has been caught by the Rangareddy forest department and has been handed over to the Nehru Zoological park officials.”

The officials also said that the leopard had been on the run for the past six months and had been attacking cows and calves in the vicinity of the Rice Research Centre in Rajendranagar in Rangareddy district.

Meanwhile, Curator of the Nehru Zoological Park said that the captured leopard has some minor abrasions and injuries on the face, for which treatment has been provided.

They further added that the leopard will be released into the wild following its complete recovery and getting permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana.

